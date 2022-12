The war against corruption (Beti Kamya) | ON THE SPOT

Fighting corruption is one of the elements that is embedded in the 10-point program of the NRM government. it is also one of the points of the sustainable development goals. But where are we in the fight against this monster that seems to always be rising from the dust like a phoenix? We had the Inspector General of government Beti Kamya on #NTVOnTheSpot to answer this question.