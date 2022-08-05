The politics of Kampala (Erias Lukwago) | ON THE SPOT

Kampala’s near five million population has created the need for order and systems in transport, business and housing and yet, as the Capital City Authority goes about the magnanimous role, a rift of political proportions threatens to tear apart the well-knit plans. The political class governing Kampala are yet again at loggerheads with the technical team on how to efficiently organise the city whilst respecting human rights and class differences. On The Spot, we hosted the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago to delve into the debate.