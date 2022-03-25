SPEAKERSHIP: What is at stake? | ON THE SPOT

The Ugandan constitution left very little legroom on the replacement of a dead speaker which prompted a nerve-wracking three days of political contest that will produce a new speaker tomorrow. In this contest of wits and power, everything has been thrown to the fan; from tribalism to representation and party internal politics. NTV On The Spot visits this debate with Dan Kimosho who is leading the campaigner for Anita Among, Asuman Basalirwa who is challenging for the Speaker seat and Okot Moses Junior Bitek, who is running for the Deputy Speaker Position.