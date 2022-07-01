RISING COST OF LIVING: How many more belts will it take? | ON THE SPOT

Ugandan teachers have held the fort in the second week of a sit-down strike. The teachers who are protesting delayed salary increments beat off a government divisive policy that sought to increase salaries only for science teachers. The deadlock has left classrooms across the country empty and the education system and its curriculum in a twist. But their strike also coincided with a rise in the cost of living that has abated since February. On the Spot, we asked, how can these two national problems be solved and we had Semujju Nganda, the Kira Municipality MP and Dr Sarah Bireete, the Executive Director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance.