Is parliament inaction on torture acceptable? | ON THE SPOT

As pressure continues to mount on Ugandan security agencies over their use of torture, the heat has been caught by Uganda’s parliament where, this week, a motion to censure the security minister for inaction on torture fell flat. It wasn’t however, without drama. The opposition managed 88 signatures for the motion, which fell short of the requisite 176 signatures which is a third of parliament. With the motion out of the way, the only lasting action that parliament now remains with is a human rights commission inquiry into alleged incidences of torture. But is this enough? On the Spot, we hosted Anthony Akol and Dr Timothy Lusaala.