How will government bring down fuel cost? | ON THE SPOT

A two-week-long strike of truck drivers over the excessive cost of COVID-19 tests led to a temporary scarcity of fuel in Uganda’s fuel reserves sending fuel prices through the roof. In some parts of the country, fuel is selling for three times the price, and in other places, it has all together dried up. To address the problem, the government has temporarily suspended payment for COVID19 tests at the land borders for trucks but with an over 72 kilometre stretch of trucks, a distance from Kampala to Kakira in Lugazi, what efficiency will government employees get the trucks to deliver fuel to the city? On the Spot we hosted Uganda’s state minister for ICT and National Guidance, Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku, who is a member of the cabinet and a key spokesperson for the Govt.