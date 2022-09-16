EALA ELECTIONS: What is Uganda's regional agenda? | ON THE SPOT

Uganda is now a few weeks away from picking its representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly, a house that represents the regional integration agenda. But with a new head of state in Kenya, a navigation of politics, interests and old dyed-in-the-wool national sovereignty, it will fall to these legislators to carve out the best possible deals for their home countries while furthering the integration agenda. On the spot, we ask, how will these legislators navigate these interests?