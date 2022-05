WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE: She Corporates celebrate their first league trophy

Joy and happiness engulfed MUBS Stadium in Nakawa as She Corporates scooped their maiden women's Superleague trophy following a goalless draw with Kampala Queens on the final push. Phiona Nabbumba was named the most valuable player of the season, MVP, Fazila Ikwaput scooped the golden boot with 16 goals as Daphine Nayenga walked away with the golden glove with 11 clean sheets.