Women’s super league match day 16: Kampala Queens seek 12th win against Rines SS

Match day 16 of this season’s Women’s Super League kicks off tomorrow with three encounters as Kampala Queens look to secure maximum points for the twelfth time when they entertain Rines SS at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo. She Corporates Women Football Club will be on the road to Makerere University, while Olila hosts Lady Doves in the other fixtures lined up for tomorrow.