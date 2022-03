WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: She Corporates edged Tooro Queens 1-0

She Corporates edged Tooro Queens 1-0 at the MUBS Stadium in Nakawa, to move 7 points clear at the top of the FUFA Women Super League table. Phiona Nabbumba scored the only game of the game that earned the hosts the three crucial points. Elsewhere, Kampala Queens also registered a win against OLILA HS courtesy of Margret Kunihira's strike.