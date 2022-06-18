WOMEN'S FOOTBALL: Meet Uganda’s best striker Fazila Ikwaput

Next week, the Crested Cranes fly out to Morocco to take part in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years. Recent success in the CECAFA Women's Championship was held recently in Buikwe district and was part of the preparations for the tournament. The 23-woman squad includes goal-getter Fazila Ikwaput. She was voted MVP in the just recently concluded tournament and her goal-scoring abilities will be one of the pillars the Crested Cranes lean on as they look to make a good impression in Morocco.