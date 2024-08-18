WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: Kawempe Muslim ladies face Burundi’s PVP Buyenzi

FUFA Women Super League reigning champions, Kawempe Muslim Ladies will be seeking a perfect start when they take on Burundi’s PVP Buyenzi tomorrow in their first game at the ongoing Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa zonal qualifiers in Ethiopia. The Valley Warriors who arrived in Ethiopia on Thursday carried out their last training today and will be hoping for a perfect start in group B that they wish to ride on and finish among the top two clubs that will progress to the semi-finals. After over 20 years of investing in women’s football and a record five topflight titles, Kawempe now seeks to become the first Uganda football club to qualify for the Caf Women’s Champions League group stages in a competition scheduled later this year in November.