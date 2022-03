WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: Kawempe Muslim beats She Maroons 2-0

In the FUFA women's Superleague, Kawempe Muslim beat She Maroons 2-0 in a game played on Sunday at Maroons Sports Ground in Luzira. Phionah Nabulime scored the opening goal before Aisha Nakibuuka’s strike to give the visitors a comfortable lead. The league continues on Monday with Lady Doves taking on Olila H/S at Katusabe Stadium.