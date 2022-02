WOMEN’S ELTE FOOTBALL: FUFA women’s league resumes with several games

Matchday two of the FUFA women’s league takes off on Sunday with defending Champions Lady Doves taking on Uganda Martyrs in Masindi as Kawempe Muslim square off with She corporates in Nakawa. However, Kawempe will be seeking their second successive victory of the season without leading strikers Juliet Nalukenge, Margret Kunihira and shamirah Nalugya.