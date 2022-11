WOMEN BEACH SOCCER: 13 clubs to play in December tourney

13 clubs will take part in the 2nd edition of the Women's Beach Soccer tournament due from the 30th to the 31st of December in Mutoora, Mukono. Defending Champions Uganda Martyrs Women Football Club will seek to defend the trophy that they won after beating Nansana Ladies 2-1. According to officials from the Uganda Women Football Association, the tournament is a precursor for the Women's Beach Soccer League due next year in January.