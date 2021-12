Vipers SC edge bright stars 1- 0

Vipers Sports Club closed in on the Startimes Uganda premier league table leaders KCCA following their 1 -0 victory away to Bright Stars FC at Kavumba recreation centre grounds on Tuesday. Yunusu Sentamu scored the only goal of the games from a penalty spot to hand the venoms a one deficit behind KCCA at 26 points from eleven games.