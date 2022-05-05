Vipers, Bul, Mbarara City and Booma FC drawn

Defending Champions Vipers SC have been drawn to play Mbarara City FC in the semifinals of the Uganda Cup. Vipers, who have already won the league title, are looking at completing a domestic double for the first time in their existence by defending the Uganda Cup. In the other semifinals, surprise package Booma FC will take on the Jinja outfit in the other semifinal. First leg games will be played between May 10-12 while return leg encounters will be held between May 17-19.