URA beats KCCA 1-0 as Vipers draw with Onduparaka

URA overcame KCCA FC by 1-0 with Steven Mukwala scoring the only goal of the game. In the day's action, Vipers were held to a one-all draw by Bul FC at St Mary’s Stadium, while Onduparaka FC piled more misery on Tooro United with a 4-2 thumping at the Green Light Stadium in Arua. In Jinja, it was goalless between SC Villa and UPDF. The result adds more pressure on Petros Koukouras who has lost five points in a row now.