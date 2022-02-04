URA beats Busoga 3-1 in Premier League

In local football, URA beat Busoga United by 3-1 in the only game Uganda Premier League game of the day. Steven Mukwala bagged a brace in the first half before Ivan Sserubiri completed the scoring in the second half. Busoga United's consolation came from Anwar Ntege scored the consolation for Busoga United. The win lifts URA FC to third position behind leaders Viper SC and KCCA FC, while today's brace takes Steven Mukwala top of the goal scoring chats with 11 goals.