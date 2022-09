UK NETBALL FRIENDLIES: Hanisha Muhamad talks of switching position

The She Cranes Uganda’s national netball team was flagged off to England on Monday to take part in a test series as they prepare for the Netball World Cup in July next year in England. Among the players returning to England after the Commonwealth Games is goalkeeper Hanisha Muhamed. Hanisha used to be a shooter before she was switched to goalkeeping this year. Watch as she narrates how she is fairing in the new position.