UK based organization 'Sports Uganda' donates equipment to clubs

Efforts by grassroots sports organizations to develop talent have been bolstered by Sports Uganda Limited, a charity organization based in the United Kingdom. The organization handed over various sports equipment, including jerseys, balls, shin guards, stockings, and other items, to over five sports hubs in the central region. These equipment are expected to facilitate the development of talent at the grassroots level, eventually contributing to the growth of clubs at the national level. The beneficiaries were also provided with tree seedlings and tasked with promoting environmental conservation as one of their Corporate Social Responsibilities as sportsmen.