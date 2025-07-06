Ugandans eye medals as Para Badminton tourney roll into finals

The Uganda Para Badminton International tournament reaches a final bend today with more Ugandans in medal brackets. Among these is one wheelchair player, Sarah Nazziwa, who will today compete for a silver medal in her single event before playing for gold in the double event. Elizabeth Mwesigwa in the standing Level 3 category will also be playing for a gold in her single event among others. This year's competition has been graced by 10 countries.