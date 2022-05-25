Uganda to field 40 riders for Africa Motocross Championship

Uganda will field a strong team of forty riders when the Africa Motocross championship flags off at the Victoria Raceway track in Garuga this August. The annual continental motocross championship is expected to attract riders from Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia and South Africa among others. Now Veteran rider Arthur Blick says, team Uganda riders will be selected this Sunday during the forth round of the national motocross championship.Over sixty riders are expected to participate in Sunday’s event who top five competitions in each class will automatically make the national team for the African championship.