Uganda street racers' first Mukono competition

Over 80 drivers and 20 riders are expected to participate in the first official racing competition of the Uganda Street Racers Association, scheduled to take place between the 15th and 16th of this month in Mukono. The two-day event, launched last evening at the Kampala Nile Hotel in Namanve, aims to provide a competitive opportunity for street racers as they seek to move away from racing on public roads. Racers have been urged to abstain from alcohol consumption for the duration of the event, as failure to do so may result in disqualification from the competition.