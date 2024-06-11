Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National I will guard my seat jealously, says Among
  • 2 National Kawempe division overwhelms sewerage plant
  • 3 National Lango demands ‘blood compensation’ for LRA victims
  • 4 National Masaka diocese unveils spiritual, religious tourism site
  • 5 National Stock only certified locally manufactured commodities, UNBS tells supermarkets