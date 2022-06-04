Uganda's Cricket World Cup preps in high gear

In 13 days' time, Uganda will open against Jersey in the 2022 Uganda Cricket World Cup Challenge League B as the Cricket Cranes continue on the road to qualify for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Uganda tops the 6 team table with 10 wins out of 10. Uganda had been confirmed in September 2019 as the host of the 2020 tournament after Oman hosted 2019. However, the Covid-19 outbreak and other circumstances saw the tournament pushed to 2022 with fixtures confirmed last month. The 2023 World Cup will be held in India next year.