UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE : Vipers seek to maintain unbeaten run

The Vipers will seek to extend their unbeaten run in the league when they host Gaddafi FC tomorrow at St. Mary's Stadium in Kitende. Vipers are currently ranked third on the list. On the other hand, Gaddafi will seek to overturn the poor performance in a 2-1 loss against KCCA FC last week in Lugogo.