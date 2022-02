UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Vipers SC could go to of table with a win

Tomorrow all roads lead to St Mary’s Stadium Kitende where Vipers SC host SC Villa on matchday 16. Now the venoms are hoping to seize a chance of going top of the table and two points above KCCA FC who are currently embroiled in a standoff with the FUFA Disciplinary committee over a rescheduled fixture against Onduparaka FC.