Uganda Premier League kicks off with Vipers-Bright Stars goalless draw

The new season of the Uganda Premier League got off on Friday with a goal-less draw between defending Champions Vipers Sports Club and Bright stars football club at the St Mary's Stadium in Kitende. More matches will be played on Saturday at different venues but newly promoted Maroons FC will host Busoga United at Luzira Uganda Prisons ground with a renewed intent to start strong and avoid a repeat of series relegation battles the club has fought and lost in the past years.