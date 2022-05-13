UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: KCCA comes from behind to beat Arua hill 2-1

Villa came from behind to beat Arua Hill SC 2-1 in a Uganda Premier League game played at the Njeru technical Centre in Buikwe. Arua hill took the lead in the third minute through Rashid Toha but SC Villa equalised throguh Travis Mutyaba in the 34th minute before defender Fred Gift ensured the Jogoos get all three points when he netted the winner with 5 minutes to go. The win moves SC Villa 5 points clear of Police who are in the final relegation spot. Police entertain Bul FC tomorrow.