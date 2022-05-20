Uganda Premier League: Former Iceland coach visits SC Villa

Visiting former Iceland National football team coach Heimir Hallgrimson paid a coutersey call at the Sports Club Villa training ground in Kulambiro in bid to motivate the team ahead of their last Uganda premier league game of the season away to BUL FC. Hallgrimson who made history by becoming the first coach to take Iceland to the FIFA World Cup in 2018 was invited to the SC villa camp by his former player at IVB and former Villa and Uganda Cranes captain Andy Mwesigwa who is currently serving as the club’s technical director. The Icelander lectured the players about professionalism and hailed Uganda for producing football talents.