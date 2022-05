UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Arua stand tall, Gaddafi maul Tooro

Arua Hill SC came out on top in the Arua derby after a comfortable 3-0 win away to city rivals Onduparaka. Rashid Kawawa netted twice for the Kongolo as they claimed bragging rights in the City. In Jinja, Richard Basangwa netted a hat trick as Gadafi FC put 7 past Tooro United.