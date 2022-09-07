UGANDA INTERNATIONAL PARA BADMINTON: Dr Agarwal’s hospital partners with UBA

Foreign teams for the inaugural edition of the Uganda international Para Badminton championship are started jetting into the country this weekend ahead of the September 13th official start of the championship. This as organisers sealed a five million shilling partnership with Dr Agarwal’s eye Hospital to support the preparation for the two weeks long event. The Uganda international Para-Badminton that runs from 13 to 18th September will give way to the Africa para-badminton championship that will run from 19 - 24th September at the Lugogo indoor stadium.