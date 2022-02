UGANDA CUP: Poor officiation claims overshadow Mbale win

Four games were played on Tuesday in the Uganda Cup across the country which featured two penalty shootouts. Luwero United came from a goal down to draw with Ndejje University sending the tie into penalties but lost 2-4 to the later. Iganga Young FC was another team that progressed on spot kicks after edging Tepa FC 4-3 at Ngora High ground. While in Mbale, two-time cup winners Mbale Heroes pipped NEC FC 1-0 to move to round 16.