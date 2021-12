UGANDA CRANES: Micho looks to friendlies for morale boosting

Uganda Cranes Coach Sredojevic Micho hopes to take advantage of the two upcoming international friendly games to close the unfortunate 2021 season in which his side failed to qualify for the World Cup and the Africa cup of nations and open a new account in 2022 ahead of other international engagements. Uganda will play 2022 AFCON finalists Gabon and Mauritanian in Abu dabi on 30th December 2021 and 2nd January 2022 respectively.