Uganda Cranes coach summons 35-man team to training

Uganda Cranes Coach Milutin Sredojovic, Micho has named a provisional squad of 35 players for the forthcoming Africa Nations Championship due to take place next year in Algeria from January 13th - 4th February. The 35 players will enter a residential camp tomorrow in Kisaasi to embark on the preparations as they seek to overturn the poor performance that was displayed in the previous edition in Morocco.