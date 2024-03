UCU advances to UFL semi-finals on away goals

Uganda Christian University has advanced to this year's semi-final of the University Football League on away goals rule after a 1-0 win against Makerere University in Mukono. Isaac Ofoywroth's second-half goal was enough for UCU to progress on a 2-2 aggregate following the first leg that ended 2-1 in favor of Makerere University.