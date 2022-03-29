UAF to penalise athletes who pull out of competitions

The Uganda athletics federation will evoke a clause in it’s competition rules and regulations to punish athletes who register for national competitions and later pulled out without communicating. This as the federation moves to upgrade local competitions to match international standards. Federation publicity secretary Abdallah Muhammad says defying athletes will be forced to miss the next competition as stipulated by the rule. Abdalla Muhammad has also dismissed earlier media allegations that top national athletes Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo have been banned from participating in local events as a result of implementing the above mention rule.