TRI-NATION CRICKET: Team Uganda departs for Namibia

For the first tie since September last year, Uganda's women's cricket team the Victoria Pearls will return to international cricket when they take part in a tri-nation series against Namibia and Zimbabwe. The team finished fourth in Botswana last September which saw a raft of changes in the technical department. The team is now handled by Lawrence Ssematimba who is assisted by Lawrence Ssempija.