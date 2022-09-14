Testimonial game played to honour Cranes midfielder Tony Mawejje

The Uganda Cranes 2017 AFCON team saw off the current squad 2-1 in a Tonny Mawejje testimonial game played at the Phillip Omondi stadium, in Lugogo. The former midfielder said the proceeds from the two games will be used to set up a midfielder's academy as he looks to give back to the game that has given him all that he owns. Masaka, the place where his career started, will host his other testimonial game slated for Friday this week.