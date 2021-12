Stalemate dominated as Kyetume beats Proline

In the second tier football league on Thursday, table leaders Kataka football Club were held to a one-all draw by Blacks Power FC while Ndejje University settled for goal Less draw with Luwero FC. Proline FC who had their last game fortified after failing to raise the required number of players again lost at home to Kyetume FC by 4 goals to 2.