St. Cyprian HS excels in boys' basketball at Post-primary games

St. Cyprian High School Kyabakadde has secured two wins against Mbarara High School and St. Kahwa SS in boys' basketball at the ongoing Post Primary Ball Games One in Ndejje, Luweero District. They defeated Mbarara by 32-21 points before prevailing over Kahwa by 10 points. Elsewhere, St. Noa Girls School thrashed Bunya SS 4-0 in one of the girls' football games played last evening to progress to the quarterfinals.