Sports sector looks to boost out turn in 2022

Like other sectors of the economy, sports too was waiting for the Presidential address on new year’s eve where President Museveni pronounced full reopening. However, the state minister for sports Hamson Obua says it is going to be a walk in the park for the sector to return to full operation. But first things first, Obua says that he is focused on reinstating the 40% cut from the sector’s budget and ensuring that health Standard Operating Procedures are upheld.