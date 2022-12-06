SPORTS DEVELOPMENT: New swimming facility opened in Kampala

A new state-of-the-art swimming facility has been inaugurated in Ntinda a Kampala suburb to bolster the country's efforts of growing the sport to match international standards. The Elite swim and Gym facility is expected to become one of the country's training centres for national swimmers ahead of international championships. Uganda Olympic committee president Don Rukare believes Uganda is destined to set world records with the emergency of such sports facilities.