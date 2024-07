SPORTS BUDGET: Understanding how the sh282 billion will be utilised

The national budget for the 2024/25 financial year was presented on June 13th, 2024. The sports sector saw a significant leap from 48.9 billion shillings last year to 282 billion this financial year. FUFA still takes the lion’s share of the budget but all federations will only take 36 billion while the rest will go into infrastructure and talent development.