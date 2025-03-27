Spiro joins Kabaka Birthday Run with 200 kits for HIV-AIDS awareness

As the countdown to this year's Kabaka Birthday Run, scheduled for 6th April, reaches nine days, participants are gearing up to be part of the effort to stop the spread of HIV/AIDS by protecting the girl child. Spiro, an electric vehicle company, has joined the bandwagon with the purchase of 200 kits for the event. Spiro director David Opio Obwangamoyi says his company is committed to the cause and called on men to take the lead in the protection of the girl child.