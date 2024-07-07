six Ugandan tennis players travel to Botswana for youth tournament

Six table tennis players have been flagged off ahead of the Africa Hopes Youth Championships due to start on the 15th of this month in Gaborone, Botswana. A contingent of 8 people including two officials is set to depart for Zimbabwe tonight to prepare as early as possible in Gaborone. All eyes will be on World Champion Joseph Ssebatandira as well as his brother Sharifh Nsereko after their recent impressive debuts at the regional Senior Championships and All Africa Games.