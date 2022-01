SINGLETON CHALLENGE: Over 200 golfers are expected to take part

Season six of the Singleton Challenge has been launched at the Entebbe Golf Club which is also the host club. A little over 200 golfers will descend on the par 71 course for the qualification round which tees off this Saturday in Entebbe. Season six of the tournament has been boosted by an Shs 350 million from cardinal sponsors Uganda Breweries Ltd.