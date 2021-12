SENIORS GOLF OPEN: Sixth edition tees off 18 December

The 2021 Seniors Golf Open Championship is slated for Saturday, 18th December at the par-72 course Kitante Golf Course. This will be one of the activities to mark the 30th anniversary of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority with celebrations climaxing in January next year. This is the sixth edition of the seniors open and more than 50 senior golfers are expected to tee off on Saturday.