SCHOOL'S RUGBY: Namilyango College beats Ntare by 12 to 3 points

In secondary school rugby, Namilyango College beat Ntare School by 12 to 3 points in the semi-final before Buddo beat Makerere College by 24 to 9 points to reach the final. Consequently, Namilyango College and Kings College Buddo Rugby teams will face off in tomorrow's final of the Fresh Dairy Schools games at Comboni technical institute grounds in Gulu. In badminton, Mbogo High School beat Nabisunsa 3-0 to reach the final against Lubaga girls.