SC Villa boosted by $750K sponsorship from Linglong Tires

Sports Club Villa will commence the second round of the Uganda Premier League with renewed optimism, bolstered by a major boost in their sponsorship from Feng Wang, the president of Linglong Tires. Wang's reaffirmation of his commitment to support the club has ignited a sense of excitement and confidence among players, staff, and supporters alike. Linglong Tires' partnership with SC Villa, worth $750,000 over five years, has proven to be transformative, providing the club with much-needed financial stability to remain competitive and enhance their operations both on and off the pitch.